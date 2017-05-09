Pune: Engineering college showcases 7 new products

Bharatiya Vidyapeeth College of Engineering (BVCOE) (Source: twitter.com/bvcoenm) Bharatiya Vidyapeeth College of Engineering (BVCOE) (Source: twitter.com/bvcoenm)

It’s summertime and while overheating, leading to bursting of tyres, could be the one of the biggest cause of accidents, a group of students and professors from Bharatiya Vidyapeeth College of Engineering (BVCOE) have come up with a solution. They have developed a tyre temperature monitoring system for vehicles, which will send the real-time temperature of the tyres to the smartphone, thus enabling a driver to know when to stop.

In fact this isn’t the only innovation the BVCOE showcased during a press conference on Monday, held to showcase seven new products and ideas students and professors at the institute have developed. All these products are currently in process of being patented.

“I felt the need to develop a monitoring system for overheating of tyres as one of my student had died due to a similar rupturing of the vehicle’s tyre. How it works is simple. The temperature would be sent to a display app on driver’s phone and if tyre is overheated then driver gets a warning to stop and allow tyre to cool. If the system gets commercial use, it will warn the drivers and help reduce such accidents.”, said Rajesh B Ghongade, a faculty from from department of Electronics and Telecommunication, BVCOE, who was also the professor in charge for the project.

Another road safety related innovation was about how to decrease the reverse impact force generated when the vehicle hits the divider. This force is directly transferred to the passengers and is also the reason for about 15percent of the deaths due to road accidents. A faculty Sachin Chavan from department of mechanics along with 10 students came up with a solution to change the material with which road dividers are made — substituting concrete with biomimetic resins, thermocol and nanofibersto cushion the impact.

“Our aim is to reduce the impact so that the fatality of the injury is reduced and it results in higher chance of survival of the person,” said Chavan. Some other students from the department of mechanics also came up with an inventive natural metallic cookstove that uses biogas as a fuel. About 100 households were surveyed from Kalyan village and then the project was developed over a span of an year.

At the department of chemical engineering, students have worked on issues like adsorbing carbon dioxide on naturally synthesised materials like waste tea leaves or tackling fluorosis by reducing the concentration of fluoride using biosorbents. “ Water hyacinth are harmful to the marine life, but using this same plant as a fluoride adsorbent will help both the aquatic animals and the humans.” said Ashwni Gajbhiye, a student pursuing M. Tech.

Speaking at the press conference, Principal Anand Bhalerao said the college is trying to develop itself into a research institute. “We want to go from lab to land,” he ended.

