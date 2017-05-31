Pune: Employee booked for defrauding BARTI of Rs 51 lakh

The Koregaon Park police station has registered an offence against an employee of the Information Technology wing of the Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) for alleged fraud of Rs 51 lakh in the purchase and distribution of laptops. The accused, Rahul Ranveer, is a resident of Hadapsar and had worked with the IT wing of BARTI between 2015 and January 2017, before he was transferred to another office of the institute.

As per the FIR filed by Savita Nalawade, an officer of BARTI, Ranveer allegedly did not distribute the 103 laptops purchased by the organisation and is suspected to have sold them, thus siphoning off Rs 51 lakh. API GG Pawar is probing the case further. Ranveer is yet to be arrested, police said.

