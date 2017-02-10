Latest News

Pune election day declared as public holiday

In a notification issued on February 8, the state government's decision of declaring a public holiday on polling day comes in exercise of the central government notification under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published:February 10, 2017 1:07 am

The state government has declared the day of the municipal elections — February 21 — as a public holiday in the jurisdiction of 11 zilla parishads, including Pune, and 10 municipal corporations, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Watch What Else is Making News

In a notification issued on February 8, the state government’s decision of declaring a public holiday on polling day comes in exercise of the central government notification under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 09: Latest News