Pune election day declared as public holiday

The state government has declared the day of the municipal elections — February 21 — as a public holiday in the jurisdiction of 11 zilla parishads, including Pune, and 10 municipal corporations, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

In a notification issued on February 8, the state government’s decision of declaring a public holiday on polling day comes in exercise of the central government notification under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.