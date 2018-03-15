Pune: Eight booked for ‘opening fire’ on woman, her sons

Armed men allegedly opened fire and attacked a woman and her three sons with sharp weapons in Ramtekdi area on Tuesday night. The accused had also allegedly set the family’s car on fire on Sunday night. Police have booked eight persons, including Vickysingh D Kalyani, Vickysingh Jalindersingh Kalyani, Hukumsingh Kalyani, Khatrasingh Kalyani, Sachin Bavari, Jagdip Shersingh Kalyani, Jockysingh Kalyani and Makhansingh Kalyani, all residents of Ramtekdi in Hadapsar.

Ujalasingh Prabhusingh Tak (24), whose car was allegedly set ablaze, filed an FIR against the suspects. Tak said, on Tuesday night, while he was discussing about filing a police complaint against the eight suspects in their house, the suspects barged in and attacked them. One of the assailants allegedly pulled Tak’s mother out of their house and pointed a gun to her head. When Tak went to seek help, the assailant opened fire at him too, said police.

Tak’s brothers — Ballusingh and Jwalasingh — heard the gunshot and rushed for his help. The assailants attacked them, too, with sharp weapons. The suspects also damaged their house and fled the spot. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital. Police said the accused have been charged with attempted murder and a search operation has been launched for them.

