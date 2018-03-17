Pune doctor booked for ‘drugging, raping’ patient

The girl claimed that she remained quiet about the incident all this while because the doctor had threatened to harm her if she spoke to anyone about it. (Representational Image) The girl claimed that she remained quiet about the incident all this while because the doctor had threatened to harm her if she spoke to anyone about it. (Representational Image)

A doctor from Dhankawadi area in the city has been booked for allegedly drugging and raping a teenage girl who came to his clinic for treatment. The 18-year-old victim has lodged a complaint in the case at the Sahkarnagar police station. The police have booked the doctor, identified as Uday Shah, a resident of Sahkarnagar, and a probe is on.

The police said the girl, a college student, claimed that she had gone to the doctor’s clinic in September last year for treatment of an illness. The doctor allegedly gave her sedatives through an injection, which made her lose consciousness. He then allegedly raped her at the clinic. The girl claimed that she remained quiet about the incident all this while because the doctor had threatened to harm her if she spoke to anyone about it. But the student finally spoke to her mother about the incident a few days ago, after which the family decided to lodge an FIR against the doctor.

The police have initiated a probe in the case, but the accused has not been arrested. He got himself admitted to a hospital citing sudden illness.

The police said that the sequence of events mentioned in the complaint was being investigated and the doctor would be questioned and arrested once he recovered. So far, the investigations have revealed that the doctor was known to the girl’s family. Besides rape charges, police have invoked sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, against the doctor.

