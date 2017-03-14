Pune: DMU service awaits nod from Railway board, remains off track

The DMU service is expected to help residents of Daund, Patas, Kedgaon, Yawat, Uruli Devachi, Mundhwa, Hadapsar and Pune. Express The DMU service is expected to help residents of Daund, Patas, Kedgaon, Yawat, Uruli Devachi, Mundhwa, Hadapsar and Pune. Express

THE MUCH-TOUTED Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) engine service between Pune and Daund is yet to see the light of the day, despite availability of infrastructure and successful trial runs conducted by Pune Division. The service, which is expected to bring relief to those travelling between Pune and Daund everyday, is awaiting a green signal from the Railway Board.

Watch What Else Is Making News

After being in the pipeline for half a decade, the work on electrification of the Pune-Daund section was completed in November 2016. A total sum of Rs 167 crore was spent on the project. Officials said a nod from the ministry is also needed to finish smaller projects at the stations on these routes, such as foot-over bridges, increasing the height of platforms. Earlier this year, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s visit to Pune had provided an impetus to the project.

The Pune Division has also received three DMU rakes to be used for the service. “We have received three rakes, of which two have undergone trials, while trial of the third one will soon be carried out. There should be no problem now if the service is started,” said a Railway official.

When started, the DMU service between Pune and Daund will prove beneficial to the residents of Daund, Patas, Kedgaon, Yawat, Uruli Devachi, Mundhwa, Hadapsar and Pune. Most of the commuters either obtain a monthly pass or travel illegally in the long-distance trains on this route. Harsha Shah of Railway Pravasi Group said the railway administration should expedite the inauguration of service as apart from causing inconvenience to the passengers in the suburbs, the delay is also resulting in financial loss to the carrier.

“Everyday, about 1,000 to 1,500 passengers can use the DMU service to travel between Pune and Daund or intermediate towns. As months are going without the service, railway is obviously losing lakhs of rupees per day,” said Shah.