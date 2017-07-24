Pune district records highest surplus rainfall so far this year

Major dams providing water to Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad are also filling up (Representational. PTI Photo) Major dams providing water to Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad are also filling up (Representational. PTI Photo)

Pune district received the highest surplus rainfall — 77 per cent — so far during this season. With the southwest monsoon having improved and become active over the state since last week, Pune has recorded more than 70 per cent more rainfall than normal, along with Nashik district in Madhya Maharashtra.

Major dams providing water to Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad are also filling up. Along with Khadakwasla, which has already crossed its optimum capacity, Panshet and Pavana dams have crossed 85 per cent of their capacity. A fortnight-long dry spell until mid-July had brought down the district’s rainfall figures below 30 per cent. At the moment, barring four districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada, where the deficiency figures are hovering between 20 -26 per cent, all remaining districts have reported rainfall which is either excess or at least normal. Lack of rains clearly reflecting in Parbhani (-26%), Amravati (- 25%), Sangli (-25%) and Akola (-21%).

Explaining this situation wherein Marathwada and Vidarbha sub-divisions have comparatively remained dry during the ongoing season, a senior official from India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune said, “The distinguishing trend that we have observed during this season is that the synoptic systems are largely skirting these two sub-divisions. Except for the last week, Vidarbha has largely experienced below normal rainfall.”

Nashik (47mm) and Mumbai (29.2mm) were among the cities that reported heavy rainfall during the weekend.

IMD’s extended range forecasts indicate that the intensity of rainfall is most likely to reduce in the coming days over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. However, Konkan will continue to experience heavy rains during the same period. “With the monsoon trough expected to now move northwards and sustain along the Himalayan foothills until early August, rainfall activity over central and western India will remain below normal,” added the official.

