Pune: Dip in wholesale rate of green vegetables; retail prices unchanged

A vegetable market in Pune.

By Rushikesh Gawade

WHOLESALE PRICES of vegetables in Pune, which have been on the higher side for the past few weeks, are now on a downward slope. However, the change is yet to be reflected in retail market prices. As compared to the wholesale price of green vegetables last week, the rates have seen a 15 to 42 per cent dip.

Vilas Bhujbal, a vegetable wholesaler at the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Pune, said, “Following untimely rainfall last week, there has been a decline in the arrival of vegetables in the market. This had led to price rise. Now that the weather is normal, supply is also improving, which is reflecting in the change in prices.”

Prices of green peas have seen the most significant change, with the present price being at Rs 4,000 per quintal, as against the Rs 5,000 per quintal a week ago.

Similarly, the prices of dhania (coriander) have decreased by 28 per cent, methi (fenugreek) by 42 per cent and spinach by 25 per cent. Supply of these vegetables has seen a 12 to 35 per cent rise lately, said Bhujbal.

Prices of vegetables in the retail markets, however, are yet to see a change. At the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market, fenugreek, spinach, shepu (dill) and coriander are still being sold at Rs 10 per bunch.

Meanwhile, as wholesale prices of green vegetables have decreased, prices of onion recorded an 18 per cent rise over the week. Wholesale rates for potatoes are stable.

