Pune: Digital storytelling seminar on May 17

A day-long workshop on ‘Effective Digital Storytelling for NGOs and Academic Institutions’ will be held May 17 from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm. It will be conducted by Dr Balkrishna Digambar Damle, a Fulbright Scholar who works at the Educational Multimedia Research Center at SPPU. Any NGO or Pune institution that is responsible for managing an organisation’s online media presence can apply for the workshop.

