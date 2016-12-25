Pune: Despite lack of support, NRRF continues to work on civic issues

IRKED BY the lack of cognisance from the officials, the NIBM Road Residents’ Forum (NRRF) has taken over the task of working towards the betterment of their neighbourhood. In the eight years of its existence, the 80-member group has emerged as one of the strongest mohalla committees in the city. The NRRF had scored the second spot in the list of mohalla committees across India by the National Mohalla Association.

From revamping the old post office to massive tree plantation drives and creating awareness about sanitation, the NRRF is responsible for successful completion of far too many projects. “The post office at NIBM Road was in a very bad shape. We had written a letter to the Post Master General, highlighting the sorry state of affairs here and their response was very positive. The reconstruction work started and the internal infrastructure was entirely revamped. Better computers and tables were brought in, maintaining cleanliness also got attention,” said NRRF secretary GS Mani.

Cleanliness and lifting of garbage is yet another big project on their agenda. “Anandwan Hills area was initially used as a garbage dumping ground but the NRRF members cleaned it up. We collected the entire plastic waste materials separately and disposed them off. Now, we repeat this drive at periodic intervals to ensure that the area stays free of garbage,” said Akhilesh Singh.

The dumping ground behind Brahma Majestic Society was another successful endeavor by the group.

The NRRF has also taken several initiatives to help the economically backward children in the area by tutoring them on weekends and undertaking book donation drives. One of the most powerful initiatives was their awareness drive on Child Sex Abuse. “We had even invited government-authorised professionals to educate the society in the presence of city Police Commissioner,” said Yogendra Yadav, a member of the NRRF.

Meanwhile, focussing on the upcoming civic elections, NRRF is keen on three issues — widening the NIBM-Undri road, cleaning up garbage and more public toilets. “We have written letters to many authorities, including the local BJP MLA, PMC commissioner, Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who though sent back a letter of appreciation but there has still not been any development in that direction. Promises by PMC have failed, the local MLA had used the issue as a poll plank but took no efforts,” said Mani.

Another issue that the NRRF is demanding resolution for is garbage collection and the need for public toilets.

“Garbage collection is not done regularly in the entire NIBM area. Also, there is not a single public toilet between Kondhwa and Salunke Vihar Road. PMC officials cite lack of place as the reason for not constructing the toilets but we have already identified three locations. In fact, we have also told them that the NRRF is ready to look after the entire construction,” said Singh.