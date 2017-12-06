Despite Cyclone Ockhi, ‘wind chill factor’ makes Pune residents feel colder

Water from the rough sea during high tide flows into the slums near Versova. Santosh Parab Water from the rough sea during high tide flows into the slums near Versova. Santosh Parab

THOUGH CYCLONE Ockhi would have driven out the winter chill from Pune and neighbouring areas, the city continued to experience an unusual chill on Tuesday. Officials at the Met department attributed the condition to the ‘wind chill factor’ — a phenomenon that makes one feel colder than the actual temperature.

For instance, on Tuesday, the city’s minimum temperature was close to 20 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees above normal, and the maximum temperature was 28 degrees. However, local residents continuously felt a chilly breeze.

P C S Rao, a senior Met official in the Climate Monitoring and Analysis Division of the IMD, Pune, said, “This (wind chill factor) is an apparent feeling, even as the minimum temperatures are not that low. With the cyclone continuing to pass over north madhya Maharashtra, the wind chill factor would prevail for two more days.”

Even when the cyclone was over 350 km away from Mumbai on Tuesday, the outer periphery of Cyclone Ockhi interfered, resulting in strong winds crossing over the west coast. This included Pune and Ahmednagar, where light rains were reported for the second consecutive day this week.

Speaking on the ‘winter rains’ over Pune over the last two days, another Met official said, “Though rains along the west coast and adjoining Sangli and Satara areas are rare in December, Pune has experienced some light rainfall this month, under the influence of western disturbances.” With the cyclone now having weakened to a deep depression, as it progressed over land, the Met office has forecast its remnants to dissipate, causing light, but widespread, rains over Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, the associated heavy clouding, covering all of central India and reaching upto the foothills of Himalayas, was noticed in the satellite images, though Met officials said not all areas under the cloud cover would receive rain.

Rao said, “As the depression would continue to move ahead, it will loose momentum and spread over a larger geographic area. It is likely to bring rainfall over the rest of madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and even upto west Madhya Pradesh till the end of this week.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App