Pune: DEMU service hit

A regular passenger trains was plied due to some technical issues. A regular passenger trains was plied due to some technical issues.

The trouble with Pune-Daund Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) continues with cancellation of two services on Friday. The DEMU service that departs from Daund to Pune (71408) at 1.23 pm was cancelled so was the Pune-Daund (71409), which departs from Pune Station at 3.11 pm.

Also, instead of Pune-Baramati DEMU service, which had its scheduled departure at 6.45 pm, a regular passenger trains was plied due to some technical issues. On Wednesday and Thursday, the DEMU services plied with a two-to-three hour delay resulting in much trouble for the passengers. Officials said the cancellation was a repercussion of the delays of last two days as well as some technical difficulties that were faced at Daund for fuelling the DEMU engines.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now