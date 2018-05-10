Pune: Delayed by years, BRTS on Nigdi-Dapodi route to be extended to Khadki

The Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) recently gave ‘in-principle’ approval to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to widen the highway for laying BRTS tracks. Representational Image The Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) recently gave ‘in-principle’ approval to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to widen the highway for laying BRTS tracks. Representational Image

THE MUCH-DELAYED Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) on the Nigdi-Dapodi route, along the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, will be extended to Khadki. The Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) recently gave ‘in-principle’ approval to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to widen the highway for laying BRTS tracks.

The 13.5-km route that falls in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits was planned five years ago, but never became operational. It also faced complaints about faulty design and lack of safety measures for both pedestrians and commuters.

A decision in the matter is pending before the Bombay High Court. Meanwhile, an expert team surveyed safety measures and other arrangements on the route from Nigdi to Dapodi, as part of an inspection last week. “The inspection team was satisfied with the safety measures… along the route. We are awaiting a decision from the High Court,” said Vijay Bhojane, spokesperson, BRTS.

“The Local Military Authority (LMA) has given its consent and in-principle approval to carry out road widening in Khadki railway station area so that the BRTS lane can be laid,” a senior KCB official said at a recently-held board meeting.

The board has now sought recommendations and suggestions from its members and other officials. The land acquisition is expected to take place between Khadki railway station and Wakdewadi. As per the initial plans, two BRTS stations — at Khadki railway station and at All Saints school — are planned along the route after it is widened.

Meanwhile, the KCB plans to write to the Defence Estates Office about the compensation to be awarded, the lease period and the amount to be levied from the PMC, along with the cost evaluation of defence lands, which vary as per the category. As per rough preliminary estimates, land measuring 41,879.59 square feet will be transferred to the civic body, which will have to pay approximately Rs 107.31 crore.

The process of road widening will involve demolition of a few houses. “I suggest that people whose homes will be demolished as part of the road widening drive should be compensated with flats,” said Manish Anand, an elected member of the KCB, MahaMetro, which is constructing the PCMC-Swargate corridor, is currently carrying out a detailed survey to compile details of areas that will need to be cleared to install pillars for the Metro project.

