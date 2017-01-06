Pune: DCP Kalpana Baravkar new head of Traffic Control Branch

In an internal reshuffle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pravin Mundhe has been transferred from the Traffic Control Branch to Zone IV. Mundhe will replace DCP Kalpana Baravkar, who will now head the Traffic Control Branch.

Baravkar, the first woman DCP of the Traffic Control Branch, took charge from Mundhe on Thursday. She is also the first woman officer to be a zonal DCP. Baravkar said she has just taken charge and will come up with a plan after thoroughly studying traffic issues in the city.

Meanwhile, several senior police officers in the state have been transferred. Sunil Ramanand, joint commissioner of Pune city police, has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department as special inspector general (IG).

Ramanand will be replaced by Ravindra Kadam, who is currently the special inspector general (IG) for Nagpur range. Kadam has vast experience of tackling Maoist movement in the state.

Mohammad Suvez Haque, superintendent of police (SP) of Raigad district police, will now be SP of Pune rural police. Haque will replace Pune rural SP Jay Jadhav, who has been transferred to Mumbai.