Pune: Day after ABVP-SFI clash, varsity campus remains tense

Posters put up by the ABVP Posters put up by the ABVP

The campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) remained tense on Saturday, a day after a clash broke out between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Police have arrested 12 persons in connection with the incident. On Saturday, a large number of students gathered near the refectory — where the clash had taken place on Friday — and as their number kept on increasing, the university administration was forced to deploy additional security staff at the spot.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade, who held a review meeting with security staff, later claimed at a press conference that this was the first time a violent clash had taken place on campus, and promised strict action against those involved in it.

On Friday night, a clash had broken out between members of the two groups after ABVP activists allegedly tried to stop SFI members from putting up some posters. While left-wing outfit SFI said the posters were against Solapur MLC Prashant Paricharak’s allegedly “insulting remarks about soldiers”, and the violence at Rajmas College in Delhi, ABVP claimed the posters read “ABVP Murdabad.”

The chain of events that led to the clash had started on Friday morning, when the ABVP staged a protest at SPPU to condemn the invitation extended to JNU student Umar Khalid, to speak at a seminar in Ramjas College. Members of the outfit had also burnt an effigy to protest the invitation.

On Saturday morning, ABVP first held a press conference to announce a protest on February 27, when they are going to take “various demands made by the students to the Chief Minister”.

Within a few minutes, the SFI said it would organise a protest rally at 4 pm, and the group’s supporters started gathering near the refectory at SPPU.

But the SFI was forced to cancel the rally when both police and the university denied permission to hold it. The large number of members of left-wing student organisations, who had already gathered at the spot, held a “mute protest” there. Eventually, police dispersed the protesters.

SFI members, on the other hand, claimed that ABVP activists had triggered the violence.

“For the last few months, their hooliganism has increased… even in the past, they have broken up our protests. They protested in the morning… but when SFI students were putting up posters, at least 25 ABVP activists rounded them up and beat them up with sticks, bricks and belts,” claimed Sheetal Alhat, a diploma student at SPPU.