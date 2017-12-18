Pune: Cycle rally with ‘Save Fuel’ message

The cyclothon was flagged off by MP Anil Shirole at Golibar Maidan on Sunday. The cyclothon was flagged off by MP Anil Shirole at Golibar Maidan on Sunday.

Over 500 cyclists from the city took part in the ‘Empowered Cyclothon’ on Sunday, which was organised by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to convey the message of fuel conservation. The cyclothon was flagged off by MP Anil Shirole at Golibar Maidan on Sunday. Shirole also took part in the 5-km-long rally. He urged residents to use cycles as much as possible.

The rally was organised in association with the Petroleum Conservation and Research Organisation (PCRC), the Indian Oil Corporation Limited and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. Among those present at the occasion were: R P Natekar, executive director (LPG) and director, Industrial and Commercial at BPCL, Shrikant Yadwadkar, general manager, BPCL, V N Tilak, regional manager-LPG, BPCL, P K Saxena, head of BPCL, LPG, and Sanjay Chaube, divisional manager of BPCL-LPG. Shirole said, “People of Pune should actively take part in the ‘Save Fuel’ and ‘Fuel Conservation’ initiative of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.”

By using cycles more than any other modes of transport, residents of Pune could contribute towards bringing down the levels of air pollution, he added. “Today, metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai are reeling under the effects of air pollution. So, it is the right time for Pune to reflect on, and try to, save environment,” he said.

“We do not want Pune residents to wear masks all the time,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, Natekar said fuel should be used only when required. “We have organised this cyclothon to spread the message to people of Pune and contribute towards making the city green and pollution free,” he said.

The rally, which began from Golibar Maidan, proceeded towards M G Road, Cantonment police station, and ended at Golibar. Indian Cycling Association, Pune, along with other social organisations, also participated in the rally.

