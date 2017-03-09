Pune: Cyber cell arrests man for ‘duping’ 63 persons across India

The cyber crime cell of the Pune city police on Wednesday arrested a youth from Karnataka for allegedly duping people by misusing their debit card information to withdraw money from their bank accounts. Police said the youth — identified as Shivprasad Shankarappa Madgi (28), resident of Bidar in Karnataka — has committed 63 such crimes, cheating several persons across India, including an ex-serviceman from Pune.

Police said that ex-serviceman Prakash Dnyandev Jambhale (50), resident of Ganesh Nagar had lodged a complaint in this case at the Dighi police station on March 2, 2017. As per the complaint, Jambhale was receiving Rs 121 less in his pension amount for two months. So he filed an online complaint at http://www.complaintboard.in, on February 4, 2017. Soon after he filed this complaint, he got a call on his cellphone from a person claiming to be a staffer of “complaint board”. The person spoke to Jambhale politely and sought his debit card information. Jambhale gave confidential information pertaining to his debit card. After sometime, Rs 45,158 were allegedly withdrawn from his bank account without his knowledge.

So he approached the police and lodged an offence under Sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The cyber crime cell initiated a parallel probe in this case. A team led by inspector Sunil Pawar and assistant police inspector Vijaymala Pawar identified the suspect using cyber investigation techniques. Then, a team led by sub inspector Pravin Swami nabbed Shivprasad Madgi in Gulbarga in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Probe revealed that Madgi used to call those persons who posted their cell numbers along with their complaints on the website of the Indian Consumer Complaint Board. Claiming to be a staffer of the complaint board, he collected confidential information of the complainant’s debit card and used to withdraw or transfer money from their bank accounts for his personal gains.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (cyber crime cell) Deepak Sakore said in a press conference on Wednesday that Madgi is a historysheeter who was earlier arrested in 2012 and 2013 for committing similar crimes in Assa and Karnataka. Police said they have so far confirmed his involvement in three cases in Pune, 20 in Mumbai, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur and 30 more crimes in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Karnataka and Delhi. Police have recovered 33 simcards, eight cellphones, two laptops from Madgi. Police suspect that Madgi purchased gold and cellphones from the money he earned from crimes. The Dighi police would be producing Madgi before a magistrate court on Thursday.