Pune: CSIR team to inspect NCL building today

A team from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the parent body of National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), will be in the city to take stock of last month’s fire that destroyed the laboratory. NCL’s Indus Magic Lab, housing high-end equipment and chemicals meant for industrial research, had gone up in flames on the night of March 27. The fire had gutted the laboratory, incurring an estimated loss of Rs 8 crore. “A team from CSIR headquarters in New Delhi will be visiting the lab on Thursday,” a highly-placed source at NCL told Newsline. Sources also hinted at a closed-door meeting with the expert committee, which was appointed to investigate the causes of the fire at the 13-month-old building, inaugurated by Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The committee will also be submitting the report before the team, following which further course of actions would be decided, added the source. Following the incident, a thorough safety audit of all laboratories was carried out earlier in the month. Officials at Chaturshrungi police chowky said initial investigations indicate no particular triggers for fire. “It appears to be a sudden fire, not known to be caused by any trigger. We are investigating the matter further,” stated an official investigating the incident.

