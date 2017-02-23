Pune: Crack in windshield, SpiceJet passengers grounded for 9 hours

The flight was scheduled to depart at 7.20 am. The flight was scheduled to depart at 7.20 am.

Over 180 passengers of the Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight SG999 had a harrowing time on Wednesday as their flight, scheduled to depart at 7.20 am, was delayed by over nine hours at Pune airport. As per a press release by SpiceJet, the delay was because of a slight crack in the plane’s windshield. The passengers on early morning flights from Pune to Delhi are usually working professionals who have meetings scheduled later in the day. Morning hours at Pune airport are extremely busy, with flights taking off in quick succession.

Passengers on the flight had cleared their security checks and were waiting to board the plane when an announcement was made about the flight being delayed. Shekhar Khakurdikar, a passenger on the flight, said it was well after 11 am when they were informed about the actual cause of the delay. “Most of the ground staff did not have answers to our questions and there was complete lack of information,” he said.

Many passengers complained that they missed important appointments due to the unscheduled delay. The passengers on the flight also included members of the Pimpri Chinchwad industry association. As many as 42 passengers cancelled their tickets, and were refunded immediately, while the rest of the passengers were accommodated on another flight that took off at 4.25 pm.

A spokesperson of the airline said after the crack on the windshield was noticed, a decision was taken to replace it. “The men and material required to replace the windscreen were moved from Delhi and Chennai, but as the Pune runway was closed from 8 am to 10.30 am, the flight carrying spares could land only at 11 am. The passengers have been served refreshments and have been accommodated in the airport lounge. Safety is of utmost and primary concern at SpiceJet and we will always ensure that at no point, safety is compromised.”