Pune court grants divorce over Skype

A court in Telangana had in 2015 granted divorce to a couple after recording their statements over Skype A court in Telangana had in 2015 granted divorce to a couple after recording their statements over Skype

In a rare instance, a family court in Pune has granted divorce to a couple after it recorded the statement of one of them via video conferencing, on Skype. A court in Telangana had in 2015 granted divorce to a couple after recording their statements over Skype.

The couple was working for a multinational IT firm in Hinjewadi and got married in May 2015.

Advocate Suchit Mundada, representing the wife, told Newsline, “A month after the marriage, the husband got an opportunity to work in Singapore. Over the next few months, they decided that it was not possible for them to continue as husband-wife. With mutual agreement, they filed for divorce in September 2016.”

Advocate Shilpa Saini was representing the husband in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division VS Malkapatte-Reddy.

After filing the petition for divorce in September last year, the court settled the next date of hearing in February this year — after a six-month counseling period. However, before the next date, the woman got a job offer from a UK firm and could not come to India on the pre-decided date.

“We requested the court to hold further proceedings via Skype. The court accepted the request and the woman’s statement was recorded over Skype. The mutually-agreed terms were verified during the video conferencing and the divorce was granted on Friday,” said Mundada.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now