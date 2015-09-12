Pune couple come up with M-solutions to check water levels

A schematic representation A schematic representation

Even as Pune and other parts of the state are facing a water crisis, is a city-based couple have come up with a new technology that can measure and send updates and alerts on water levels in tanks in housing societies and reservoirs to mobile phone handsets.

The couple, Santosh and his wife Rajashree Ostwal, have been working in the field of irrigation for the last 26 years.

With a pilot project based on the technology has already been rolled out in Nagpur, the couple are now pitching it for various cities and states. The Karnataka government has also tested the technology, says Santosh.

At present, water levels in tanks in housing societies are usually checked by opening the lid and measuring it manually.

The technology proposed by the couple, which they call Nano Ganesh, enables one to switch on and off the water pump through a mobile phone as well as get water level alerts.

“We call it m-connection for monitoring water levels in tanks as well reservoirs. We place the sensors in the water tank and the monitoring system works through a mobile phone. Water level indications are given on the mobile phone with the help of these sensors. The method has been tried and tested by several zilla parishads in the state and the country,” says Santosh.

He says that monitoring water levels in tanks in high-rise buildings is an exhausting task, which involved climbing up ladders on the water tank.

“Many a time, they do not climb up ladders and wait till the water overflows. The overhead tanks are too risky to climb in rainy seasons. Also, there is no idea of the consumption rate of water by residents and hence they are unaware of the rate at which water fills up the water tank. The operator operates the whole system based on his experience. There is a big wastage of time and labour in this whole process,” says Santosh.

The new technology addresses issues of water wastage, wastage of electricity, damage to civil structures, risk of climbing up tanks as well scarcity of water, he says. Also, under this system, an operator or watchman, through an electronic panel installed in a control room, can control the water pump remotely by a mobile phone.

“We are talking to the irrigation department for installing the system for reservoirs too so that the person who keeps a watch all night gets the information on the mobile phone,” says Santosh.

