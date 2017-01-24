Pune cops launch app to map real-time locations of patrolling teams

THE PUNE City Police have started using a ‘Beat Marshall Monitoring Mobile App’ on experimental basis to map the real-time locations of patrolling teams from police stations. The data collected would then be used for effective response during the emergencies.

A press release, issued by the police department, said the mobile phone-based application will record timings of the patrolling, its route and the stops taken during the rounds. The application will be installed on the cell phones of Beat Marshals or patrolling cops so their movements can be mapped real-time by the control room staffers.

The locations can be seen on the city’s map, which would make dispatch of the nearest patrolling parties easier. Police officials said the application will help increase the patrolling frequency in times of emergency.