Pune: Cops arrest six for ‘burglary’

THE PUNE City Police have arrested a gang of six for allegedly committing several house break-in thefts in the city in the last six months. Police have identified the suspects as Deepak alias guru Ranganath Joshi (33), Sagar Devraj Khati (33), Padambahadur Lachhibahadur Shahi (43), Jagat Kalu Shahi (35), Janak Gorakh Shahi (50) and Gagan alias Kalya Kopure Kami (27). According to the police, all the suspects are natives of Nepal.

Acting on a tip off to Constable Pravin Patil, two teams of Chaturshringi police station — led by Senior Inspector Dayanand Dhome — along with Inspector Uday Shingade and assistant police inspectors Sandesh Kenjale and Pramod Wagh, laid a trap and arrested the six on Aundh-Baner Link Road on February 6.

Probe revealed that Joshi was residing in Palghar district, while Sagar Khati lives in Pimpri, Padambahadur in Bhosari, Jagat Shahi in Wakad and Janak resided in Kalewadi Phata. The alleged kingpin — Gagan Kopure — was currently residing in Shivneri Park, Balewadi.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ganesh Shinde said the suspects are natives of Nepal and were working as watchmen in different areas.

“Gagan is the key accused, who identified the houses for committing theft. So far, we have confirmed that Gagan and his five aides were involved in five house break-in in the jurisdiction of Chaturshringi police station,” said Shinde.

Police have appealed to the residents to be cautious while appointing watchmen.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vaishali Jadhav Mane said all the valuables stolen in these five thefts have been recovered from the accused. Police have recovered gold and silver ornaments and vessels worth Rs 23.22 lakh from their possession.

Police have also arrested two “receivers”, who allegedly purchased the stolen valuables from the accused. They have been identified as Nirapad Sudarshan Das (54) of Palghar and Ekendra Prasad Nath (37) of Nalasopara.

In another case, acting on a tip-off to Police Naik Saras Salvi, a Chaturshringi police team arrested two suspects — Rahula Khatal (22) and Raju Chandne (21), both residents of Janwadi. The arrests were made within 24 hours after they allegedly committed a theft in a residential area. Police have recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh from the duo.