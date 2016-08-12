Pune cop suspended for demanding money from builder using police commissioner’s name

Police inspector Dhananjay Dhumal who allegedly used the city police commissioner’s name for demanding Rs 25 lakh from a builder for settling a land grab case has been suspended from service.

Sandip Jadhav, a builder residing in Baner, had filed a complaint against Dhumal, following which the crime branch had initiated a probe against him.

Dhumal was attached to the property cell of the crime branch. After the complaint, he was transferred to the control room as assistant police commissioner Arun Walture initiated an inquiry against him, according to the orders of Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla.

Jadhav has submitted a video of his conversation with Dhumal, in which it is seen that the inspector not only demanded money, but also said that the police commissioner had asked for this money. Jadhav alleged that Dhumal threatened to book him under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He said the conversation took place on July 20 and he recorded it using a spy camera. Jadhav attached a video CD of this conversation, along with his complaint, filed at the offices of the state’s director general of police (DGP), the Lokayukta and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In November 2011, when Dhumal was attached to the state anti-terrorism squad, the Pune police had registered an offence, as per court directions, against him and three constables, along with finance firm R S Finance and its two partners, for allegedly misusing their powers and conspiring to extort money from a city businessman by threatening to hurt him and implicate him in a terror case.

