Pune: Cop, ex-NCP corporator arrested for gambling

The arrests took place after a team from the Pune City Police raided a club, operating inside the premises of Kapila Matrix building in Mundhwa.

A police officer and a former NCP corporator have been booked and arrested over their alleged links to an illegal gambling club in Mundhwa area.

The arrests took place after a team from the Pune City Police raided the club, operating inside the premises of Kapila Matrix building in Mundhwa, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have booked 41 persons including Police Inspector Vijay Jadhav and Avinash Jadhav, the alleged owner of the gambling club, and a former NCP corporator. Some of the other accused in the case are A R Bansode, Soniya Bansode, Solomon Bansode, Surat Kusalkar and Rishi Nagpal.

When police reached the club on Saturday morning, the policemen had to break open its doors to enter the premises, as per a press release by Pune City Police. The raid was conducted in the presence of “panch” witnesses and a videographer.

Police found 41 persons gambling at the club, including Inspector Vijay Jadhav from the Baramati police station, stated the release. They also found a game of ‘three card gambling’ in progress at the spot. The club was registered as one for playing ‘poker coin game’ and ‘rummy with playing cards’.

Police said the club had an advanced security system, and patrons were allowed to enter it only after getting their membership cards and fingerprints scanned. Several CCTV cameras were also installed inside the club.

It is suspected that cash transactions involving large amounts of money often took place in the club, said police, adding that they have seized some cash, a cash counting machine and poker chips from the spot.

The ‘gamblers’ who frequented the club were given poker chips worth Rs 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000 and 25,000, said police.

