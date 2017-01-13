Pune college student ‘commits suicide’: ‘No ambulance, no help’ was taken to hospital on bike

As they dealt with the shocking ‘suicide’ of a fellow student, residents of the Sinhagad Technical Education Society’s boys’ hostel said they were refused any help by hostel authorities, even as they tried to take Yash Rahul Borate, who was found hanging inside his room on Wednesday night, to the hospital.

According to the students who were present at the Kaveri boys’ hostel at the time of the incident, the “callous attitude of hostel staffers” forced them to take Borate to the nearest hospital, ‘triple seat’ on the motorcycle of a passer-by.

The incident has prompted STES authorities to start an immediate inquiry into the lapses on part of hostel staffers.

Recalling the horrifying incident, a student of STES said, “I was with my friends in my room when I heard a commotion and went out. Someone told me that a student had hung himself inside a room on the first floor… other students had brought him down. Since there was no ambulance available, some students requested a man on a motorcycle to stop. They put Borate between the biker and another person, and they rode triple seat to the hospital”.

Confirming that an inquiry has been launched, STES Director Dr A V Deshpande said, “Unfortunately, it is true that an ambulance was not available at the time of the incident and the deceased student, Yash Borate, was taken to the hospital on a motorcycle. We don’t know exactly what happened… but students have told us that they did not get a suitable response from the hostel authorities and the staff present, at the time of the incident. We are conducting an inquiry and we will not spare anyone found guilty of negligence”.

He added, “The incident is very unfortunate. I have learnt that Borate was a first-year student of Sou Veenutai Chavan Polytechnic and his parents had great expectations from him. Our sympathies are with the family”.

Pune Newsline has a copy of the incident report, submitted by Deshpande to Maruti Navale, the founder of STES. In the report, Deshpande has mentioned the name of the warden and two security guards, saying they had not helped students take Borate to the hospital and had taken the incident “very casually”.

The report also mentioned the name of an assistant registrar, who allegedly misbehaved with the students and threatened them. The students reportedly captured his misbehaviour on video.

“Yes, I have made a report based on complaints by the students, and now it is up to senior authorities to take action,” said Deshpande.

On Thursday, members of a students’ organisation staged a protest at the hostel and demanded action against hostel authorities.