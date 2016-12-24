Pune: Cold wave digs in, temperature drops to 8 deg Celsius

Allahabad: A woman with her kids crossing railway tracks during a cold and foggy morning in Allahabad on Friday. PTI Photo Allahabad: A woman with her kids crossing railway tracks during a cold and foggy morning in Allahabad on Friday. PTI Photo

Over the last few days, temperatures in Pune have seen a steady dip, with the minimum temperature dipping to 8 degrees Celsius on Friday, one of the lowest temperatures recorded this December. However, temperatures in the day have remained over 30 degrees Celsius, increasing the diurnal divide in the city.

The present cold spell in Pune is due to the prevailing western disturbances (WDs) in the northern part of the country, said officers of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Western Disturbances are weather phenomenons which cause rains in upper regions and cold wave-like conditions in the rest of the country. If the local sky conditions remain clear, then WDs cause an appreciable drop in temperature in places like Pune.

Interestingly, places like Shimla, Amritsar and Delhi have recorded higher temperatures than Pune due to cloudy skies in these cities, said IMD officials.