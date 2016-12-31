Pune: COEP Chowk Flyover makes commuting to work easier, saves one hour every day

For Manohar Garande (47), a resident of Kasarwadi, which falls under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and an advocate who practices at the Shivajinagar civil court, the COEP Chowk Flyover has changed things for the better in 2016. This year, work on two flyovers was completed in Pune city — one at the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) Chowk and another at Swargate junction — easing the traffic situation in nearby areas. Garande has been commuting between PCMC and Shivajinagar since the last 22 years.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“Travelling from PCMC to Shivajinagar via Nashik Phata, Harris Bridge, Wakdewadi and COEP Chowk, twice a day, took a lot of time. I used to reach the court around 11 am and return at 5 pm, both peak traffic hours. It used to take at least 30 to 45 minutes to cross the short stretch between Wakdewadi and COEP Chowk. On the days I drove to court, it took even more time and on the days I took my two-wheeler, pollution was a major problem,” says Garande.

He adds, “When work on the COEP flyover started, the traffic situation worsened even further… there was more congestion, pollution and dust. But now that the work is complete, I have started saving over an hour in travel. Once we take the flyover at Patil Estate, we directly reach Kalaniketan Chowk. Right now, traffic from three directions converges at Kalaniketan Chowk, but the problem will be resolved once police and civic authorities streamline the vehicle flow.”

For Garande and thousands of other commuters from PCMC areas, the Harris Bridge at Dapodi remains a problem, but work on one more bridge at the same spot is expected to ease the congestion.

“I believe long-term solutions such as the Metro rail is the need of the hour. The Metro will undoubtedly reduce the number of vehicles on the road and make travel extremely safe. Construction of more bridges and widening of roads are just temporary solutions. I hope the authorities complete the Metro project in time,” says the advocate.