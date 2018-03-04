Pune Class XII students allege they were ‘strip searched’ at HSC exam centre

Angry parents held protests at the police station on Saturday. (Express) Angry parents held protests at the police station on Saturday. (Express)

Some Class XII students from Pune have alleged that they were “strip searched” by staffers at the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination centre in Loni Kalbhor before they were allowed to enter the exam hall. The girls said they were subjected to the strip searches before all three HSC papers held till now. The students and their parents held protests at the Loni Kalbhor police station on Saturday. Later, an FIR was lodged against two woman staffers of the centre. They have been booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

In their police complaint, the girls said they were commerce students and were assigned a centre at Loni Kalbhor for the HSC examination. On February 21, the first day of the HSC exam, they said they “reached the exam centre at 10.30 am as per the board’s instructions”.

“Our classroom was on the upper floor but when we entered the building, two women peons stopped us on the ground floor. They said they have to search us and took me to a nearby hall. There, I was asked to take off my pants. I was shocked and I told the staffer that I had my periods, but she did not relent. I was extremely embarrassed and when I came out of the hall, I told my friends about the incident. Some of them told me even they had to face the same humiliation,” one of the students told The Indian Express.

Another student said they were “strip searched” again, on February 26 and 28, when they had to appear for the Secretarial Practice and Organisation of Commerce and Management papers. “When we objected, they threatened us, saying they won’t allow us to take the exam unless we agreed to the strip search. When we reached home, we told our parents, who got very angry. When one of our friends, who is married, told her husband about the strip search, he gave her an ultimatum. He asked her to either leave his house or not go for any more of the papers. We are already dealing with the stress of board exams and then we had to face this humiliation. We are not even sure if we will be able to take any more exams,” said another student.

Officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), however, denied that such incidents had taken place. “How is it possible that such an act could have been carried out? Police personnel are deployed at the centre, even exam supervisors are there,” said MSBSHSE Chairperson Shakuntala Kale. However, Kale said she would ask the Pune Divisional Board to carry out inquiries in the matter.

B K Dahiphale, chairperson of Pune division of the MSBSHSE, said an inquiry has been instituted. “We have asked local officials to investigate and are awaiting their report,” he said.

The management of the exam centre, where the strip searches allegedly took place, also denied the allegations. “No such incident took place at the exam centre. The exams are being conducted without any incident, as per the norms of the Board. A couple of days ago, on suspicion of cheating, two girl students were searched, which was done strictly according to the norms of the Board, and in presence of the supervisor. No item of clothing was removed,” said Swati Chate, executive director, MIT Group of Institutions. Meanwhile, a team from the Loni Kalbhor police station has initiated a probe in the case. Assistant Police Inspector Mahesh Dhawan, the investigation officer, said, “We have lodged an offence against two women staffers. No arrest has been made yet.

The allegations against the staffers are being probed. Proper action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

