Pune: Civil engineer dies in road accident

A 29-year-old civil engineer was killed in an accident after he was hit by a steel rod being carried on a tractor on Dhanori Lohegaon Road, early on Monday.

Police have arrested the driver of the tractor for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. Vishrantwadi police have identified the deceased as Shrikant Mukundrao Bhalerao, a resident of Dhanori.

Sub-Inspector AS Chaugule of Vishrantwadi police station said, “Bhalerao was on his way home around 12.30 am when a steel rod, which the tractor driver had recklessly placed horizontally, hit him. Bhalerao sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them later.” Police have arrested the driver of the tractor Ashram Ramesh Kale (30), a resident of Lohegaon. Chaugule said Bhalerao worked as a civil engineer. A First Information Report in the case has been filed by Bhalerao’s brother Ajay.

