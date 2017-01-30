Pune civic polls: Recording studios get into poll groove

With the civic polls gaining momentum each passing day, recording studios in the city are inundated with queries from candidates regarding audio clips that they can use during election for campaigning. (Source: Thinkstock) With the civic polls gaining momentum each passing day, recording studios in the city are inundated with queries from candidates regarding audio clips that they can use during election for campaigning. (Source: Thinkstock)

FIRST IMPRESSION is the last impression, believes Pritam Khandve, who has for the first time filed nomination as a candidate for municipal elections. And since it’s his maiden brush with the civic poll, he is unwilling to leave any stone unturned. Although the final list of the candidates is yet to be announced, Khandve is already planning his campaigning strategy. “I am in talks with a couple of recording studios and getting quotations for getting an audio clip made in which I can introduce myself to the voters and talk about my agenda in the most effective manner,” said Khandve, a Shiv Sena party member, who aims to contest from Lohegaon if he gets a ticket.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

With the civic polls gaining momentum each passing day, recording studios in the city are inundated with queries from candidates regarding audio clips that they can use during election for campaigning.

Omkar Kelkar of Shivranjini Recording Studio in Sadashiv Peth, said, “We are getting a number of queries every day. The candidates or their representatives want to know about the charges and what’s offered in different cost brackets. People are asking which all songs we can use in the clippings. While there are those who are waiting to get tickets and then place the order, there are others who are fully confident of getting a ticket and have already got the clipping made.” Among all the songs, the one which is most in demand is ‘Zhingaat’ from the Marathi blockbuster ‘Sairat’. Among the other songs that are on demand for their lyrics are ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire and ‘Aashayein’ from Iqbal.

The cost of recording professional audio clips ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. While the cost may be less if one wants only a voiceover along with background music, it increases when personalised and creative lyrics are penned by the studio and are recorded based on the tunes of a popular song suggested by the candidate.

Rahul Korde of Shivgandhaar Recording Studio, said, that while he is getting queries regarding campaign material every day, only a few orders have been placed. The candidates are still testing the water, feels Korde. “Everyone wants to do their homework and that’s why are inquiring about cost, services etc. Not everyone’s name will be in the list. I think once the final list of candidates is announced, there will be sudden increase in work,” he said.

According to Deodutt Bingarkar of Deodutt Communication, as compared to 2011 civic polls, the candidates want to explore newer mediums of reaching out to people. The era of playing audio recordings in an auto rickshaw or tempo is a passe. The candidates are keen on exploring social media now, he said. “We have done only a couple of recordings so far. Actual buzz will begin once the tickets are declared. A trend that we have noticed so far is that candidates are keen to get audio/video clips made that are not too heavy and can be shared on WhatsApp. They can be of duration of minimum 20 seconds to maximum 5-7 minutes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chandrakant Tingre of NCP, who’s confident of getting a ticket to contest this civic poll, said he has already done the rounds of recording studios and is in the process of finalising the recording.