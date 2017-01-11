Pune civic polls: NCP, Congress may join forces to stop BJP in its tracks

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had said “all like-minded parties should come together to stop forces like the BJP, which seek to divide people.” Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had said “all like-minded parties should come together to stop forces like the BJP, which seek to divide people.”

WITH the BJP aggressively poaching their top leaders and sitting corporators, the NCP and the Congress seem to be keen on striking an alliance ahead of the elections to the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations. Top leaders from both parties have been talking about forming an alliance, but seem to be shying away from actually holding discussions across the table.

Apparently, the NCP has made several overtures to the Congress, but the latter has not responded, thus stalling efforts to form an alliance.

“Our party chief Sharad Pawar, and leaders such as Ajit Pawar and others, have already said that there should be an alliance with the Congress for civic polls. Unfortunately, the Congress has not responded so far,” said Vandana Chavan, MP and president of NCP’s Pune city unit.

Ashok Chavan, former chief minister and president of the state Congress unit, said his party was positive about such an alliance, but there had been no such offer from the NCP. “We are ready for an alliance with the NCP, but nobody from the party has approached us so far…If they do, we will talk it out,” he said.

Another top Congress leader, Prithviraj Chavan, also sounded positive about an alliance. “All like-minded parties should come together to stop forces like the BJP, which seek to divide people,” he said. The former CM said while he didn’t want to make any comment about the alliance, he was going to “convey the sentiment of local party leaders and workers to the party high command”.

The NCP maintained that senior Congress leaders seemed to be undecided about such an alliance. “The senior leaders are leaving it to the junior leaders… and the junior leaders are not responding,” said Vandana Chavan.

Responding to Vandana Chavan’s statement, Pune Congress leader Abhay Chhajed said local party leaders were also ready for such an alliance. “We have never said no, but we are waiting for the party high command to take a final decision,” he said. Meanwhile, a local Congress leader claimed that it was not the NCP, but the Congress which was trying to form an alliance between the parties. “I had moved the first proposal for an alliance,” he said.

Leaders from both parties feel that they need to put up an united front to stop the BJP from steamrolling their existence in Pune. “Our alliance will certainly change the scenario in both the PMC and the PCMC. It will rejuvenate our parties and create fear in the minds of other parties, especially the BJP,” said Vandana Chavan.

According to local leaders from the Congress and the NCP, senior leaders were wary about approaching each other about teaming up politically because of the differences that had cropped after their alliance was defeated in the 2014 Assembly elections.

“Top leaders of both parties had blamed each other, creating much bitterness between them. For instance, Ajit Pawar and Prithiviraj Chavan are not on talking terms…,” said a NCP leader.