Pune civic polls: For ease of candidates, cyber cafes may turn into helpdesks

With the municipal polls round the corner, the state election commission has directed the election department of municipal corporations to take help of cyber cafes and community facilitation centres to set up help desk for candidates to submit online nomination forms and affidavits. Issuing instructions to the election department of civic bodies, the state election commission said the local election office should set up helpdesks across the city for the convenience of candidates. “The staff at the helpdesk should be properly trained for the purpose. The help of cyber cafe and community facilitation centre should be taken for setting up helpdesk,” it said.

The state election commission has made it mandatory for candidates to submit online their nomination forms and affidavits. A software has been specially designed for the purpose wherein the candidates can fill in the nomination forms and affidavits. They are suppose to take a print out of the filled nomination forms and affidavit for submitting signed hard copy to election office.

However, the commission has clarified that no other document such as caste certificate or official candidate form issued by political party can be submitted online. The candidates withdrawing from contest would have to submit in person hard copy to the election office as email or any postal communication would not be considered as withdrawal.

It has been mandatory for candidates to submit the expense of election campaign on a daily basis along with a expenditure details on election campaign within 30 days of declaration of election results.

In a recent visit to city, state election commission officials said that an initiative would be undertaken wherein the candidates would be asked to submit a video clip about their assurances to voters on the development activities they would be planning to take up in the area they would be contesting.

“The state election commission wants to make maximum use of information technology for the election process. This would make the process more transperant and easily accessible for citizens,” said a civic officer.