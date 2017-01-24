Pune civic polls: At 56, she waits to walk with pride, sporting blue ink on finger

Just a handful of sex workers in the area has voter identity cards. (Source: Express) Just a handful of sex workers in the area has voter identity cards. (Source: Express)

FIFTY-SIX-year-old Namira Shaikh, sex worker at city’s oldest red light area, has got her first chance after 30 years to exercise her vote in the civic elections. “I plan to wear my favourite salwar kameez and pose for pictures,” Shaikh says excitedly. Shaikh along with 43 other female sex workers will receive their voter identity cards on January 25, celebrated as National Voters Day.

“I don’t know if the living conditions in the area will improve, but for the first time, I can say with pride that I am an Indian citizen and can decide who to elect. I feel counted,” she smiles. For Namira, who hails from Kolkata, the dingy lanes of Margi Galli at Budhwar Peth have been her home for 30 years.

Namira was a street-based sex worker initially and later, shifted to a brothel. She has to spend half of her earnings to the brothel keeper and now admits that business is slack. “I am not as young as earlier and there are few customers. So I just earn Rs 100 -200 once in two days,” she adds.

For Namira, it has been a struggle to prove her identity and collect documents to get her voter card. “All of us are fearful of police raids and hence, in a huge rush to prove our identity status,” Namira admits.

Sarika Lashkar, counsellor at Kayakalp, the NGO authorised by Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) to provide interventions to the female sex workers in the area, told The Indian Express that the district election office had encouraged NGOs working in the area to also provide names of the sex workers who have been living at Budhwar Peth and eligible to vote. “The drive had been organised to motivate sex workers and transgenders to apply for election cards. We had sent over 100 names, but the district election office has sanctioned only 44,” said Seema Waghmode, coordinator at Kayakalp, adding that in several cases, women find it difficult to prove their identity and cannot claim benefits like even a ration card.

National Voters Day (Jan 25) is marked to ensure rights to every individual to vote. The district election office had conducted a special drive in October last year.

Samiksha Chandrakar, deputy district election officer, when contacted, said these communities like sex workers, transgenders face various difficulties in obtaining documents about proof of their residence.

Suhas Ambekar, zonal officer at 215, Kasba Peth assembly segment said, there were three requirements – proof of age, address and identity.

Along with the Aadhar card, the district election office also sought an undertaking from the authorised NGO to provide certificates vouching for the sex workers’ identity, Ambekar said.

Budhwar Peth, according to MSACS, has an approximately 4,000 female sex workers, Tejaswi Sevekari, founder of Saheli, a sex worker’s collective that has 1,000 women told The Indian Express that one of their social workers from Karve Institute of Social Service (KISS) Neelam Pandit completed a week-long survey interviewing 23 women regarding the importance of elections. According to Pandit, only 11 had voter identity cards and while they feel happy about obtaining this very important document, several strongly feel that there has been little change in their situation over the years. “Society looks down upon them as their work is not acceptable,” Sevekari said, adding, they were now tying up with the Pune District Legal Services Authority to help these women.

For 56-year-old Namira, who is a first time voter now, hopes run high that the government can offer something for their children. “My son is a teenager and I don’t want him to stay with me at Budhwar Peth. He is in a village at Kolkata but needs better education for a good job,”she says.