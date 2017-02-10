Pune civic elections: This candidate is fighting without a symbol

Sachin Dattatray Dhankude Sachin Dattatray Dhankude

“My face should be my identity,” says city-based Sachin Dattatray Dhankude, an independent candidate who is going to contest the civic polls without a symbol. Dhankude, who is contesting from ward 10 (D) Kothrud, is contesting the municipal elections for the second time. On why he is fighting the election without a symbol, Dhankude says, “When our country held its first election in 1952, the majority of people were illiterate and hence symbols were introduced so that voters could identify their selected candidates. Even after 70 years of independence… the use of symbols seems ridiculous and redundant…”.

Watch What Else is Making News



Dhankude, 46, is a resident of Bhusari Colony and runs a shop that deals in dairy products. He admits that by not using a symbol, he runs the risk of losing votes, and losing the election as well. But he says that if, by going symbol-less, he is successful in bringing about a rule that will write off symbols for election candidates, he is ready to take on the risk as it will fulfill his “larger aim”. According to Dhankude, elections should be fought on the basis of “face value, and not symbols”.

“That will make candidates take the effort of going door-to-door and meet people. It will also give voters a chance to know their candidates. Sadly, even today, people vote for the party and not for the candidates. The majority of people are not even familiar with the face of the candidate contesting from their wards or panels. They simply vote for the party symbol,” points out Dhankude.

A follower of Anna Hazare, Dhankude established an organisation named Change India Foundation six years ago, under which he claims to have been fighting for issues such as water problems and traffic congestion in his area. He also heads the Akhil Bhusari Colony Vikas Mandal, under which he works for various social causes.

When he contested the last election as an independent candidate, Dhankude’s symbol was a cap.

“None of the pamphlets that I had distributed carried my photograph. Wherever I went, I told people that if they want to reject their candidates who have failed to deliver on their promises, they can vote for me. I, as well as the people, were aware that by voting for me they will not make me a winner, but they will use their right to reject other candidates,” says Dhankude, adding that he got only 176 votes but that was more than enough for him, given that it was his first election.