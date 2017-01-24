Pune civic elections: Opinion and exit polls banned from February 14-21

In its order, the commission has said that the election campaign has to stop by 5.30 pm on February 19. In its order, the commission has said that the election campaign has to stop by 5.30 pm on February 19.

TO ENSURE there is no influence of opinion or exit poll on the voters of municipal corporation, the State Election Commission has banned the publicity of the opinion or exit polls on all mass media, including social media, from February 14 till the end of voting on February 21. In its order, the commission has said that the election campaign has to stop by 5.30 pm on February 19 in municipal corporations, including Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. “The opinion polls or exit polls should not be publicised from February 14 to 21 till the voting ends,” it said.

The opinion or exit polls should not be published on social networking sites such as Facebook, internet medium, SMS, television channels, radio, print or any other medium, the commission said.

With no publication of newspaper on January 27 due to holiday on Republic Day, the state election commission has clarified that the municipal corporations holding elections can publish the notification in the local media on January 28 in case it cannot be published on the day earlier declared by the commission.

As per the commission’s directives, the civic bodies were told to publish the election notification on January 27 as the nomination filing would begin on the day. However, the civic bodies raised a query what to do since the newspapers have a holiday on January 26 and don’t publish on January 27. The commission said that there was no problem if the notification is published on January 28.