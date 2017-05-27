Pune city police receive FICCI Smart Policing Award 2017

Pune City Police got the award for their initiatives to ensure women and cyber security. Pune City Police got the award for their initiatives to ensure women and cyber security.

The Pune city police have received the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) Smart Police Award for the year 2017. Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla received the award from BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi during a programme organised by FICCI and Vivekanand International Foundation on Homeland Security in Delhi on May 25.

The programme focussed on the use of modern technology for countering internal security issues. As many as 133 police and security establishments in the country had taken part in the competition for the FICCI Smart Policing Award 2017. Pune city police got the award for their initiatives on women and cyber security.

Rashmi Shukla said initiatives like “BuddyCop” for helping women working in IT companies, the “Damini squad” involving women police officials have played a good role in tackling women security issues in the city.

The city police have also launched initiatives like “Lost & Found” portal, Beat Marshal Monitoring Sapience App, and Tenant Information System. These initiatives were considered by the jury while awarding the Pune city police.

Private cyber security expert Pankaj Ghode, who helped the police in these initiatives, said jury particularly liked the “BuddyCop” initiative.

Rashmi Shukla has launched the “BuddyCop” recently in the wake of two incidents of murders of IT professional women – Antara Das of Capegemini on December 23, 2016 and Rasila Raju O P of Infosys on January 29, 2017. As a part of this system, a group of about 50 working women were assigned to a police personnel, who can be contacted during an emergency through phone calls, WhatsApp and e-mails. As of now, BuddyCop is operational at Chandan Nagar, Hadapsar, Hinjewadi and Yerwada police stations, which cover most of the IT companies in Pune city.

Police inspector Radhika Phadke of cyber crime cell said Hinjewadi police have formed seven BuddyCop Whatsapp groups, Hadapsar police have formed five, Yerwada police have formed three and Chandan Nagar police have formed 10 BuddyCop Whatsapp groups.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now