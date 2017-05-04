Pune: Chemists plan bandh on May 30 against proposed e-platform

The e-platform will require all manufacturers to register themselves with the portal and enter data related to the sale of drugs to different distributors. The e-platform will require all manufacturers to register themselves with the portal and enter data related to the sale of drugs to different distributors.

CHEMISTS are planning to go on a one-day bandh on May 30 to protest against the online sale of medicines through e-portals. The chemists have also hit out against the Centre’s proposal to set up an e-portal to regulate the sale of medicines. J S Shinde, president of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), told The Indian Express that a public notice issued on March 16 this year by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that there was a need to plug the gaps in the sale of online drugs, and had proposed an electronic platform to regulate sale of drugs.

The e-platform will require all manufacturers to register themselves with the portal and enter data related to the sale of drugs to different distributors. Stockists and wholesalers are also required to register themselves on the portal. The notice further said that retailers/chemists/e-pharmacists will not be permitted to sell medicines unless the pharmacy is registered on the e-portal. “Considering the insufficient IT infrastructure across the country, it will be difficult for most of the stockists, druggists and chemists to upload details of sale of medicines on the e-portal within the stipulated period. In fact, this is likely to cause a scarcity of medicines,” pointed out Shinde.

He said while a machinery to check the problem of fake drugs was a positive step, the proposed rules, such as day-to-day transactions through the e-platform for manufacturers/distributors/retailers, was not practical. “In emergency and critical situations, medicines are required to be dispensed immediately, but as per the public notice, first the sale purchase has to be uploaded and then the bill generated through the portal, which may lead to delays in the supply of medicines,” said Shinde. In a letter to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda, the AIOCD has strongly objected to the proposed regulations related to the e-platform.

