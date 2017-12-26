Pune chemists face action for online sale of prescription drugs

While e-commerce has penetrated almost all parts of business, its reach has been under check till now in the arena of medicines. In view of the risks indiscriminate availability of drugs can pose to the general public at large, regulators are yet to give the green signal to such transactions. (Representational Image) While e-commerce has penetrated almost all parts of business, its reach has been under check till now in the arena of medicines. In view of the risks indiscriminate availability of drugs can pose to the general public at large, regulators are yet to give the green signal to such transactions. (Representational Image)

Two chemists in Pune face disciplinary action from the state Food and Drugs Administration(FDA) over their role in the online sale of prescription drugs. Pune’s Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, who is also in-charge of Food and Drugs Administration, said the action was taken against these chemists as they were found to be involved in online sale of medicines when the matter came up for discussion in the recently concluded session of the state assembly.

The matter was raised in the State Legislative Council by Congress MLC Sanjay Dutt, who wanted the minister to throw light upon the online sales of medicines going on in the state. Such sales, the MLC said, was being carried out without any prescriptions. Such a practice, Dutt said, was putting an entire generation at risk and the lack of enforcement on the part of the administration had allowed it to grow.

Bapat, in his written reply to the question, admitted to the online sale of medicines. “In the month of October 2017, the administration had identified two chemists in Pune, who were involved in the online sale of medicines and were found to be promoting such activities. Showcause notices were served on both the chemists for this activity and once their reply is received, further action will be initiated,” the reply read.

While e-commerce has penetrated almost all parts of business, its reach has been under check till now in the arena of medicines. In view of the risks indiscriminate availability of drugs can pose to the general public at large, regulators are yet to give the green signal to such transactions.

However, many e-commerce sites still openly advertise about their services for online sale of medicines. Vijay Changediya, secretary of the Pune district Chemist and Druggist Association, said the administration had so far failed to clamp down on such websites.

“Easy availability of such drugs is putting a whole generation at risk, but little action, if any, has been taken to stop it,” he said. Changediya accused the online portals who sell Schedule H drugs without prescriptions of indulging in an “elaborate web of deceit”. He said, “In fact, they arrange for prescriptions from doctors in case the customer does not have it with him.” The Association had pulled their shutters down last year to protest against such portals, but such portals still continue to operate, albeit on the sly, he said.

