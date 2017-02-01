Pune: Chakka jam draws lukewarm response; officegoers, schoolchildren affected

Chakka Jam at Yerawada, as part of the ongoing protest demanding Maratha reservation. (Source: Arul Horizon) Chakka Jam at Yerawada, as part of the ongoing protest demanding Maratha reservation. (Source: Arul Horizon)

It was a difficult day for commuters on Tuesday due to chakka jam, declared by all public transporters. Autorickshaws were off the road since morning, school buses were seen operating in some parts of the city but some of them kept off roads, causing inconvenience to schoolchildren. Rajendra More, a resident of Sasane Nagar in Hadpsar, said, “Autorickshaw did not come to pick up my daughter today due to the strike. I had to go all the way to the main city to drop my daughter to the school and again to pick her up.”

A school in Kothrud declared holiday to avoid inconvenience to the children. Meanwhile, most of the corporate company buses were seen picking up employees per usual. Nidhi Kochar, who works for an IT firm, said, “Our contracted bus came to pick us up as usual. But we saw many passengers waiting at the stops for autos.”

In suburbs such as Katraj, Dhankawadi, Bavdhan, Hadpsar, Nagar Road and Aundh, commuters had a difficult time reaching school and offices. By the evening, some of the autos were seen resuming services but there were complaints that the autos were charging higher fares.

A morcha was taken to the collector office by a united front of transport operators led by Dr Baba Aadhav. Speaking at the Collector’s Office, Adhav said the government has been doling out freebies to the rich and trying to compensate the same from the poor.

He demanded that the hike may be reversed immediately. Though a statewide strike was called, it did not elicit much response in all the pockets. Nitin Pawar of Rickshaws Panchayat said, “Except for Mumbai and Vidarbha region, the chakka jam protest was largely successful. Mumbai and Vidarbha region may have opted out due to the election season. In Pune, we carried out a peaceful protest.”

Pune Agricultural Products Market Committee Secretary Dilip Khaire said, “The strike was for two hours. It did affect the operations at the market committee slightly. But there was no major disruption of regular activities.”

Most of the app-based taxi services, such as Uber and Ola, were operating as usual. Some of the taxi drivers said they saw more than regular service requests on Tuesday. But there were complaints of surge pricing.

A passenger complained that a regular fair of Rs 170 was raised to Rs 380 and Rs 400. Meanwhile, PMPML buses did not seem to be prepared for the extra rush. Buses were seen plying with more than average number of commuters. No incident of violence was reported during the protest in Pune, while a minor incident was reported in Aurangabad.