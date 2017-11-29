Pune: Central Bee Research and Training Institute parlour to launch two new variants of honey

Experts say honey made from multiple flowers has higher nutritional value and several medicinal benefits. Experts say honey made from multiple flowers has higher nutritional value and several medicinal benefits.

THE CENTRAL Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI) is planning to launch two new flavours of honey. Currently, the CBRTI’s organic honey, extracted from wild flowers growing along Melghat region in Vidarbha and plum trees, have been available in the market. The new variants will be extracted from a combination of litchi and sunflower, and another one from eucalyptus.

The centre sells between 50 and 60 kg of honey, worth over Rs 20,000, every day. There are three major suppliers of honey to this Pune centre, all are government-recognised non-government organisations located in Vidarbha region in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

RK Singh, CBRTI director, told The Indian Express, “We have placed an order of about 7,000 kg of honey from these centres, but the stock is getting transported. So, our parlor had to remain closed. However, on Tuesday, we received a consignment of 400 kg of organic honey from Melghat. The parlour will resume operations soon.”

Even as the honey business took a week-long hit, the director refuted any delays in placing order and procuring necessary stock from the NGOs concerned.

Meanwhile, several customers said the parlour had not put up any sign boards notifying about the closure.

About the faint-amber coloured, thick honey, made from a combination of nectors extracted from flowers of litchi, sunflower and karanja (Indian Beech), the director said, “This honey has less than 18 per cent moisture and requires very little processing… the best one is made from flowers grown in Bihar.”

Also, he added, while the existing variants of honey were mostly uni floral (the nector is collected from only one kind of flower), they were now experimenting with flavours.

According to the bee-keeping experts, honey made from multiple flowers has higher nutritional value and several medicinal benefits.

The centre has, so far, procured over 310 kg of honey from eucalyptus flowers, mainly collected from from the forests of Haryana, Punjab and a few southern states.

“Its over-the-counter sale is still a few days away,” he said. “The honey is currently being processed and tested. Once all required tests are completed, it will be made available at the parlour,” he added.

