Pune: CBSE to take lead in ‘stripping’ down scores, mixed reactions from parents, educationists

A day after the decision of the education boards to do away with ‘spiking’ of marks through ‘moderation’ made national news, it has already generated much debate amongst educationists and even parents who hailed it as a welcome move. However, the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in taking a lead and implementing the policy from results coming out next month, may not have gone down so well, with both educationists and parents stating that it would be unfair on CBSE candidates if other boards do not follow suit.

On the issue of inflation of marks, all stakeholders held consensus. Senior educationist and director of Sanskriti Group of Schools, Devyani Mungali, said this move by the CBSE and other boards would prove beneficial to students. “For the last 15-20 years, different boards inadvertently got into a competitive grade inflation scenario. This lead to the unhealthy expectation of hitherto unprecedented high cut-offs for college admission and unrealistic pressure on students. This action, under the aegis of CBSE, will ensure that the children have a nationally standardised format of assessing performance,” she said.

Most educationists opined that such a move was necessary to get realistic about scoring and assessments. Lakshmi Kumar, founder director, The Orchid School, said that for the last few years, scores were being unrealistically hiked. “Imagine a student getting equivalent of 98 per cent in languages and 99 per cent in social sciences, how is that even possible? I welcome this decision as it is a much needed one. We need to give students more realistic scores which is actually the correct thing to do for their own good,” she said.

On Monday, after a meeting led by Anil Swarup, Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development, with education secretaries of various states and chairpersons of different boards, it was decided that while grace marks will continue to be given to low scorers on the pass-fail borderline, the marks moderation policy adopted by various state boards that leads to inflation of scores would have to be scrapped. Swarup announced the CBSE would take the lead and the policy of awarding up to 15 per cent extra marks in certain papers if the questions are deemed to have been difficult would be discontinued.

While this is expected to bring down the marks in Class XII board exams, both educationists and parents are now worried if only CBSE board will implement the decision this year or other boards would also follow suit.

C V Madhavi, principal of Aundh DAV School, expressed her happiness over the realistic scores for students and hoped that even state boards did the same. “It is not just CBSE but all boards whose scores have shot up because of various standardisation methods that they adopt for assessments. Now since CBSE is saying to implement it from this year, we hope all boards do so at the same time as well to ensure that all students get similar opportunity,” she said.

What principals did not spell out clearly, parents, who fear injustice to their children if only CBSE follows up the decision, did. Shalini Sinha, parent of a Std XII student from a CBSE-affiliated school, explained, “My son has appeared for Std XII this year. Supposing CBSE decides to strip down its scores but the state board does not do so, which means that when my son applies for degree college, he could lose a seat to a state board student, even if he is academically better than the other, just because CBSE takes the lead. If this policy is to be followed then all boards have to do it at the same time.”

