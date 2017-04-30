Pune: CBI files cheating complaint against call centre

The CBI has lodged a complaint with the Pune city police against a call centre in Fatima Nagar area, for allegedly storing the debit card data of customers from the UK for “fraudulent purposes”. K Pradeep Kumar, DSP with CBI, New Delhi, had filed an online FIR with the Wanavdi police station. Accordingly, police have lodged an offence against Pranav Pratap Khandale (31), a resident of Parmar Nagar in Fatima Nagar, under sections 420, 120 (b) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police said that Khandale operates a call centre — Mai Solution — located at Salunkhe Vihar Road in Wanavdi.

Earlier, Tiamiya Adedamola Williams, a resident of Pisoli, Undri, was detained for questioning by CBI officer Kumar. During questioning, it was revealed that Williams worked as a manager at Mai Solutions. When Kumar checked the computers at the call centre, he found that data on debit cards was illegally stored in it. On April 19, the CBI submitted a letter at the Wanavdi police station, for legal action against the call centre. Later, the CBI arrested Williams in connection to a case being investigated by the agency.

Williams told the CBI that Pranav Khandale, owner of Mai Solutions, had procured debit card data, including information such as expiry date and CVC number, to allegedly cheat customers in the UK. On April 27, the CBI sent an e-mail to the Wanavdi police station, to file a complaint against Khandale. The police then booked Khandale and initiated a probe. So far, police have not found any complaints filed against Mai Solutions by any customer.

