Pune: Car hits constable, speeds away as cop hangs from bonnet

A police constable from the Pune City Crime Branch who had stopped the car of a suspect in a cheating case was dragged for over a kilometre on Senapati Bapat road as he clung to its bonnet. The constable managed to jump off the car as it slowed down at a point. He suffered injuries to his hand. Police said the incident had been captured by CCTV cameras on the road. The injured constable has been identified as Hemant Kharat (34). The suspect, Deepak Soni, and his accomplice have been charged with attempt to murder, police added.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, when a team from the Pune City Crime Branch had laid a trap on Senapati Bapat road near Chatushrungi temple after receiving information that Soni would come to the area in a car around 5 pm. The policemen were in plainclothes.

“The Crime Branch team stopped the Maruti Zen, in which Soni and his accomplice were travelling. A policeman showed his identity card and asked the occupants to roll down the glasses. Kharat was standing in front of the car. Suddenly the driver, suspected to be Soni, pressed the accelerator. Kharat was hit and fell on the bonnet. The accused then drove the car at high speed on Pashan road. When the car slowed down near the gate of the Centre for Police Research, Kharat jumped off it. The accused fled towards Pashan,” said assistant inspector Dattatray Shinde of Chatushrungi police station, the investigating officer.

“There is CCTV footage showing the constable being dragged on the bonnet of the car. There were people who saw it but no one did anything to help,” he added. Senior inspector Dayanand Dhome, in-charge of Chatushrungi police station, said, “Our team is working on various clues and all efforts are being made to nab the suspects.” An offence has been registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or use of criminal force on public servant), 332 (causing hurt to public servant) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

