Pune: Car crosses expressway median, rams into vehicle on opposite lane; 3 dead, 6 injured

All the occupants of the Khalapur-bound car were college students. (Express Photo) All the occupants of the Khalapur-bound car were college students. (Express Photo)

THREE persons died and six others were injured in an accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khalapur, about 80 kilometers from Pune, on Wednesday morning. The mishap took place after the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the median and rammed into another car going in the opposite direction.

As per information given by police, a group of college-going youths from Mumbai were on their way to an amusement park near Khalapur in an Innova. At around 9.30 am, when they were near Dhamne village, one of the car’s tyres burst, and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went across the median. The car hit a Maruti Suzuki Ritz that was on its way to Mumbai.

The IRB emergency response van was called in, and the injured from both cars were rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai. Three persons were declared dead on arrival, while six others were being treated for their injuries. Police have identified the deceased as Shubham Gorakh Borade (19) and Asmit Suhas Tawade (19), who were both from Mumbai and traveling in the same car, and A N Barik, a resident of Dhanakawadi in Pune, who was in the other car.

The injured have been identified as Azim Yusuf Shaha (19), Prathmesh Raje, Shubham Saroj, Shubham Palande, Aditya Acharya and Sohel. Sub-Inspector S B Thakur of Khalapur police station, who is probing the case, said, “The youth who was driving the car survived. He told us that the car went out his control after the tyre burst. We will verify this after an examination by the RTO. All the occupants of the Khalapur-bound car were college-going youths. They had started from Mumbai in the morning and were planning to visit an amusement park for a picnic. We are yet to get detailed information about the Mumbai-bound car. The family members of the deceased and the injured have been informed. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to relatives after the post-mortems.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App