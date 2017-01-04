Pune Cantonment Board to organise ‘Mini Marathon’ on January 15

The Pune Cantonment Board will conduct a 5 km ‘Mini Marathon’ on January 15 and a Drawing and Painting Competition on January 22 — both based on the theme of Republic day. Six other races for different age groups will also be held as part of the event. The prize money, along with the medals, has been allotted for each category.

The registration forms for the above events are available on the website of the board — http://www.punecantonmentboard.org — as well as in the office the Pune Cantonment Board. The last date of registration is January 10. Letters have been issued to the principals of around 45 schools in the area to encourage their children to participate in the events. The races will begin from Golibar Maidan, to be flagged off from near the Hospital Gate. The route maps are also available on the website.