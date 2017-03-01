Pune Cantonment Board recommends proposal to increase FSI in civil area

The Pune Cantonment Board The Pune Cantonment Board

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Tuesday unanimously recommended an increase in the floor space index (FSI) in the civil area of cantonment. The proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Defence, President of PCB Brig P S K Patel said.

Dr D N Yadav Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PCB said that a special meeting of the general body of PCB agreed to recommend the FSI from 1 to 2 in civil area while members pushed for a rise in FSI from .5 to .75 in the Mundhwa industrial area.

While the PCB president called for a gradual rise in the FSI, members however urged that time and again the proposal for an increase has met with resistance. A debate ensued among members with Ashok Pawar and Atul Gaikwad threatening to stage a walkout if the FSI was not increased.

The FSI restrictions have led to various problems and several are unable to rebuild their houses or even undertake repair work, Vice President of PCB Dilip Girimkar said. Members Vinod Mathurawala and Kiran Mantri also demanded a rise in the FSI at educational institutions and hospitals and the board has recommended another increase.

Meanwhile the board also considered the letter from the Vice President and other members and ruled out a new annual rateable value (ARV) on the basis of which property tax is calculated for the year 2014-17. Yadav said that PCB carries out a triennial assessment of ARV with property tax calculated off this amount. Members however objected to the new assessment for 2014-17 and pointed out that the cantonment board had already hiked property tax in 2011-14.

While the board revised the professional charges for surgical specialties, members had opposed the difference that patients from within cantonment area and those from outside cantonment limits had to pay while seeking medical services at the hospital. Patients from within Cantonment limits have to pay Rs 1,000 as charges for a major surgery to the surgeon while patients from outside Cantonment area have to pay Rs 1,500. The operation theatre service charges for patients residing in the Cantonment area amount to Rs 1,000 while those from outside the Cantonment have to pay Rs 2,000.

Fresh tenders will again be issued for operating and managing the proposed dialysis centre at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital. Yadav admitted that they had a discouraging experience as they were not successful in outsourcing the work. The board had resolved to invite e-tenders for oustourcing the operation of the proposed dialysis centre. Since only a single tender was received the bids were not opened last year. Again, tenders were invited and this time there were three bidders. However, there was no clarity in the tender documents on the selection of patients and qualification of nephrologist. The PCB has now decided to again issue fresh tenders.