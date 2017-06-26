PCB launches online property tax payment facility

Residents can also make property tax payment through PCB website. Residents can also make property tax payment through PCB website.

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has taken specific steps to complete the computerisation of revenue collection and will now implement the online collection of property tax. Jojneswar Sharma, Director General, Defence Estates, New Delhi, was present at a special function organised here to announce the online property tax collection on Sunday.

The board had undertaken the triennial revision of assessment for 2Ol4-17 from December 30, 2O16 to January 17, 2017 as required under Section 76 of the Cantonments Act, 2006. Objections/suggestions were invited from residents of the Cantonment, before fixing the Annual Rateable Value of properties. In this connection, 830 objections were received. The Chief Executive Officer, who had heard 528 objections between February 1 and 17 this year, finalised the ARV.

The evaluation of the revenue collections has been made with the total demand for financial years 20l4-17 stands at Rs 27 crore. The total arrears outstanding are in the tune of Rs 42 crore. The implementation of the online payment facility will give a boost to the revenue collection of the board, said D N Yadav, CEO, PCB.

The board, in its meeting held in October last year, had resolved to execute the agreement with HDFC Bank for online collection/payment of property tax. The agreement was executed in April, 2017. The software has been developed by M/s Satoop Media, New Delhi, who in liaison with the HDFC Bank, has made this facility available for the residents of Pune Cantonment.

“The online payment facility will reduce the workload off staffers by way of no overnight handling of cash, handling of cheques/demand drafts. It will also provide 24×7 payment mechanism to tax payers… Other benefits will be prompt MIS and statement, which will be available and daily balance can be checked along with the reconciliation statements,” Yadav said.

Residents may also visit the website of the board — http://www.punecantonmentboard.org — for payment of property tax.

