Pune builder shot at: Three more held; attackers were promised ‘Rs 5 lakh supari’

Over a week after a builder, Yogesh Shankar Shelar (40), was fired at, the crime branch of Pune city police Sunday arrested three persons for attempt to murder, police said on Monday. The suspects include Saurabh Sunil Shinde (20), a resident of Siddhakamal Nivas (Swami Vivekanand Society) in New Sangvi, Pranav Gawade (19) of Morya Housing Society in Chikhali Pradhikaran, Ashutosh alias Banti Mapare (19) of Bhairav Nagar

in Dhanori.

Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle had opened fire on Shelar when he came out of the Tuljabhawani temple located near a bus stop in Pimple Gurav area, around 11.30 am on June 24. Shelar was injured in the incident. An offence of attempt to murder was lodged in this case at the Sangvi police station.

Sangvi police have arrested Aditi Gaikwad, daughter of former PCMC corporator Kailas Gaikwad, in the case. Police suspect that she gave Rs 5 lakh supari (contract money) for killing Shelar, following a past dispute with him.

The crime branch has arrested Aditi’s cousin Saurabh Shinde, along with his aides, Pranav and Ashutosh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Pankaj Dahane said following information from sources, the crime branch team, led by inspector Rajendra Todkar, picked up suspect Gawade for questioning.

During interrogation, Gawade told the police that Aditi’s brother hired the killers with the help of a history-sheeter, Banti Jadhav, for eliminating Shelar. Probe also revealed that they hired Ashutosh for keeping a watch on Shelar’s movements.

The crime branch has arrested Shinde, Gawade and Ashutosh. Search is on for Banti Jadhav, who has been externed from Satara for his criminal activities. Also, investigation is on to know the whereabouts of the duo who opened fire on Shelar. Probe revealed that Gaikwad was allegedly having an affair with a relative of Shelar which triggered a dispute. Aditi is suspected to have planned the conspiracy to kill Shelar with her cousin Shinde.

Key conspirator MBA from UK

DCP Dahane said that Aditi has done MBA from a university in England. She lived in England for three years. Co-accused Shinde, her cousin, is a student of commerce at a local college.

