Pune builder, accused of cheating, arrested in Delhi

Pune-based builder D S Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti were arrested early on Saturday morning from Delhi by a team of Pune Police. Kulkarni, who has been accused of failing to pay his investors and fixed deposit holders, will be produced before a Pune court later in the day, Assistant Commissioner of Pune Police Nilesh More said. Kulkarni denies the charges.

“D S Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti have been taken into custody from Delhi in the early hours of Saturday. After the formalities of arrest are complete they will be produced before a magistrate court,” More said.

The arrest comes a day after the Bombay High Court had refused to extend his immunity from arrest while hearing his ongoing bail application. The court was severely critical of Kulkarni who it observed had failed to keep his commitments about repayment. Following the High Court order on Friday, the Pune Police had formed four teams to trace the businessman.

Multiple cases have been filed against the Kulkarni and his DSK group for failing to repay dues to investors and fixed deposit holders. He had been buying time from the court for nearly three months, promising to deposit an initial sum, as directed by the court, but never kept his promise.

